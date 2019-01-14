Saraki Urges Kinsmen to Remain Calm over Attacks on Supporters 

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday urgently returned to Ilorin from Erin- Ile in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State where he had gone to address a political rally, to sympathise with his family members, who were attacked by suspected political thugs said to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq.

Saraki, during his visit to Agbaji quarters, assessed level of damage done to property by the rampaging suspected political thugs of APC in the state.

During the rampaging, the suspected political thugs opened fire on residents of the area, wounding at least 11 persons in the process.

They also destroyed about 50 exotic cars parked at various locations within Agbaji Quarters.

The spokesperson of Alhaji Abdulrasaq, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, yesterday denied the involvement of the APC in the violence.

In a statement issued in Ilorin, the party said: “We condemn this brazen resort to violence. This is getting out of hand.

“There is life after politics and we call on all the security agencies to buckle up and tame the monsters who are now terrorising everybody in not just Ilorin but everywhere in Kwara”.

However, Saraki urged his people to remain calm and should not be provoked into retaliation or reprisal.

The Senate President, who trekked to assess the level of destruction done to property, assured his people that their protection and safety is in the hands of God.

Saraki added that the unfortunate incident had justified his earlier claim that there were threats to his life, his family and supporters.

He thanked them for remaining steadfast in their support for the Saraki political dynasty and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he is the national leader.

The Senate President had driven straight to the General Hospital, Ilorin from Erin- Ile to sympathise with the victims of the attacks, who were lying critically ill.

Saraki was accompanied on the visits by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Ali Ahmad and other PDP stalwarts in the state.