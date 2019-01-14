PDP Members Join APM in Ogun  

By Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

At least, 1,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Odeda Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun State have defected to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ogun State.

The defectors were received on Saturday by the APM governorship candidate in Ogun State, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, who was on his ward-to-ward campaign tour to the 236 wards in the state.

A leader of the decampees, Adeyemi Olufemi, while speaking with journalists said he and others left the PDP due to the party’s “insensitivity to the plight of its members.”

Olufemi said the PDP was a party that had been “celebrating mediocrity over meritocracy”; while also accusing the party of “lackadaisical approach to issues.”

He said he was impressed with the way Governor Ibikunle Amosun had been transforming the state in the last seven years; adding I have no choice than to follow Amosun wherever he goes.”

“Akinlade is a man I believe in. I know he would build on Amosun’s legacies in rebuilding the state. He’s from my alma mater. I know he would deliver.”

While receiving the defectors, Akinlade in company with his running mate, Mrs Peju Adebajo, assured them that they would not regret joining a party that would fight against the injustice meted out to the people of Ogun State during his former party’s (APC) primaries.

Akinlade maintained that a vote for APM would be a vote to defend Ogun State and its future from those who wanted to hijack it at all cost and hand it over to some people outside the state to exploit.

He urged the people of Ogun State to get their Permanent Voter Cards ready so as to vote massively for him and other members of the APM in Ogun State.

He made it known that no project would be left uncompleted in the state as he would ensure continuity of Governor Amosun’s developmental projects.

Akinlade lauded Amosun for his commitments towards putting Ogun State at par with other developed states in Nigeria; saying he would forever be remembered.

Meanwhile, the Olu of Odeda, Oba Ishola Olorunsola has assured Akinlade that the people of Odeda would give him and other candidates of the APM bloc votes in the forthcoming general elections.

Oba Olorunsola disclosed this while receiving the governorship candidate in Odeda on Saturday.

The monarch promised that his people would vote for Akinlade and other candidates of the APM.

“Let me tell you this, Odeda stands firm with Akinlade and the APM. Let them conduct this election 10 times, Akinlade will win.

“Akinlade is the next governor of Ogun State. We want continuity. That’s the way to go if Ogun State must develop.”

the monarch said.