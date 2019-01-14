Heavy Security at CCT

By Alexander Enumah in Abuja

There is heavy presence of security personnel at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, venue of the scheduled arraignment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen is to be arraigned this morning by the Federal government over allegations of non declaration of his assets.

As early as 8am when our correspondent got to the venue, the place was already condoned off by security operatives who screened persons going into the premises of the tribunal.

Over 10 Senior advocates alongside dozens of other lawyes are already in court in line with the call of NBA, Paul Usoro SAN, to show solidarity with the CJN.

Staff of the tribunal can also be seen putting final touches to equipment to ensure a smooth conduct of the proceedings.