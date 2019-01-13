Emotan Gardens: EDPA assures subscribers of adequate infrastructure, flexible payment plans

The Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) has assured subscribers on the Emotan Gardens project of adequate infrastructure at the estate as well as flexible payment plans in line with the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government’s pledge to provide affordable housing in the state.

Executive Chairman, EDPA, Isoken Omo, in a chat with journalists, said that the agency is engaging with the private sector in Edo and has assured that offerings at the estate will meet the lifestyle needs of modest as well as upwardly mobile business executives.

Emotan Gardens, the state government’s affordable housing project, sits on a 70-hectare land and on completion will house 1800-units of a variety of housing types. It is being developed by EDPA in partnership with Mixta Nigeria, a renowned real estate company.

Omo said that the offer of adequate infrastructure in terms of electricity, good access roads, security and a number of other structures, make investing in the estate a sensible decision.

According to her, “The way EDPA is positioned now is not necessarily to provide housing to the lower ends of the market. We do high ends and we compete.

“What will make people stay in Benin City? Good accommodation, leisure, security, infrastructure and all of that. That is what the government is doing. We want to make sure all of these are in place so one can feel comfortable at Emotan Gardens. Everything we are offering is to make sure that the economic activity in Edo State increases,” she added.

On the payment options, she said, “The good thing is that we have payment plans. We found out that everybody cannot buy at the same time. We have 18-24 months payment plan to allow you pay up and we are also exploring mortgage. We are talking to different people to see how we can provide mortgage.”