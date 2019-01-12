  Sylva Alleges Dickson is Plotting to Create Wedge Between Him and Presidency

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Former governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, yesterday, alleged that Governor Seriake Dickson was plotting to create an artificial war between him and the Presidency.

A statement by Sylva’s media aide, Julius Bokoru, said the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa has now foiled that plan and advised the governor to halt his alleged ‘obsession’ with the former governor.

“The issue here is not about Sylva but a campaign of fake news to undermine the Presidency. The purpose for Dickson, of course, is to bolster the faltering fortunes of his party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and in the country,” Sylva said.

He added: “He (Dickson) has ruled Bayelsa State for almost eight years and he is still obsessing over Sylva, he is still blaming Sylva for his many monumental failures, he is still blaming Sylva for his inability to comprehend the mathematics of good governance after all these years.”

While alleging that as a first step, the governor was bent on putting him on a head-on collision with Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, the former governor noted that he was not in the business of petty rivalries within the same government, as being imagined by Dickson.

But the governor had alleged that Sylva was an unpopular and desperate politician whose conscience remained his greatest threat.

He said: “Somebody of the exalted status of a former governor is crying wolf where there is none and hallucinating that the governor reputed to be his political nemesis is after him.

“The point to note is that the governor is too busy with the execution of the mandate given to him by Bayelsans in place of Sylva to be bothered by anticipated clashes between Sylva and the President’s Chief of Staff.

“This comic claim by Sylva and his minion is a classic example of the wicked taking flight at the sight of nobody.”