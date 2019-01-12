Model, Isioma Samson, Signs Mega Deal with South African Agency 

Isioma Samson is a model from a humble background, who has risen to great heights with hard work, her defined style of modelling, will-power and a lot more that makes this Delta State-born model an epitome of modelling genius.

She was a delight to all, as she sizzled with her gorgeous skin and face at the 2018 Arise Magazine Fashion before she took off to South Africa for SA Fashion Week, Mercedes-Benz Fashion show and a host of others.

Isioma inked a three-year modelling contract with Fabulous Models, South Africa and this begins a new chapter in her career after starting out from Pages Modelling Agency, Nigeria. Her determination and persistent zeal has made her a way through the rigorous industry.