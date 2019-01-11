‘Young Contemporaries’ Returns…

Yinka Olatunbosun

Rele Gallery’s annual exhibition of emerging artists is set to take off. The show called “Young Contempories III” aimed at identifying, promoting, and mentoring young Nigerian visual artists has been strategic in offering artists a great stake in the global art marketplace.

Yasser Claud-Ennin, Habeeb Andu, Abisola Gbadamosi, Dandelion Egho Eghosa and Samuel Olowomeye are the featured artists whose works will be on display at Rele Gallery, Onikan from January 14.

Their works bear themes of multi-layered identities, sexuality, and socio-political discourse.

The gallery had previously showcased works on abstract expressionism, abstract landscape, abstract figuration and human anthropology by the prolific visual artist, Ayoola Gbolahan and recently hosted Art Salon featuring a body of work entitled ‘Beyond Oil’ by Chamberlin Ukenedo.