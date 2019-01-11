Winter Transfer: Fenerbahce Loan Offer for Victor Moses

Fenerbahce of Turkey is believed to have made a loan offer for Chelsea winger Victor Moses.

Moses, 28, has been frozen out by Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, making just five appearances this season.

He featured prominently in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation as Chelsea won the Premier League title in 2017.

But Sarri’s change to a back-four has left Moses, naturally a winger, on the sidelines.

Turkish publication TRT Spor claims yesterday that Fenerbahce have held talks with Chelsea about signing Moses, with the deal believed to be a loan.

The Super Lig club are trying to avoid a shock relegation – they are second from bottom and one point from safety.

Fenerbahce chiefs believe Moses could boost their survival hopes throughout the remainder of the season.

The former Nigeria international has been linked with permanent moves to Crystal Palace and Cardiff, but his wages are proving to be a stumbling block. Moses is contracted to Chelsea until 2021.

Meanwhile, former Watford striker, Odion Ighalo, has told Sky Sports News he wants to return to the Premier League this month.

His Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai who have been relegated to the lower division however wants to recoup the £20m they spent to sign him from Watford in January 2017, if they are to sell.

Shortly after joining Changchun Yatai, Ighalo claimed his preference was to remain in England.

He said at the time Crystal Palace and West Brom were interested but the figure Watford were asking for was too high.

Ighalo has scored 36 goals in 55 games for Chanchung Yatai.

But he is expected to fly into the UK this week to discuss his future.

The Nigerian joined Watford in 2014 and scored 16 goals in 55 appearances in the Premier League for the Hornets, forming a successful partnership with Troy Deeney.