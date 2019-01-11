Teni Gets Emotional after Winning Best New Act at Soundcity MVP Awards

…As Peruzzi reacts badly

Sunday Ehigiator

Fast-rising singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as ‘Teni’, could barely hide her emotions as she was announced ‘Best New Act’ at the just concluded Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

Teni who took to twitter to express herself said “I just won the Soundcity ‘Best New Act Award’. Let me sleep and wake up, maybe I’m dreaming”.

She later went on to admit missing her late dad, General Apata whose remembrance is in two days.

According to her, “My father’s remembrance is in two days! I just won an award today! It’s already an emotional time of the year for me, but this time, I am emotional that he is not here to witness this!”

She was barely done tweeting when her co-nominee in the same category, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi, took to his Twitter page to tell the world that he deserved the award.

According to him, he had put in more work, and even earned more money than the female superstar or any other new act in 2018.

He wrote, “Personally I would say I worked the hardest last year than any other new act, same way I made more money last year than any other new act last year in the country.

“There is a way I see myself. It is my race, there is a way I am running it. Focus on yours. Facts over-hype. It’s really simple”.

This might just be the beginning of another celebrity duel yet unfolding in 2019.