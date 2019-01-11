Military Alone Should Not Fight Insurgency, Says Shettima

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The ongoing counter-insurgency war should not be left to the military alone, Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima has said.

The governor urged that all security and para-military agencies should get more involved in the war and jointly fight against the threat to the nation.

He made this appeal yesterday while playing host to the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in Borno State, Colonel Williams Mamza (rtd) who was accompanied by Service Chiefs in the State.

They had paid a courtesy call on him to intimate him with preparation for official Launching and Celebration of Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2019.

Shettima while decrying the renewed attacks by insurgents that led to displacement of thousands of residents in Baga, Cross Kauwa, Mainok, Jakana and other communities, said, the fight against insurgency should not be left in the hands of military alone, but should be a collective one.

He commended the Nigerian Legion for their support, cooperation and sacrifices to government and the security agencies towards the fight against insurgency in the state.

In his remarks, Mamza said, the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, which is an annual event, is to honour and identify the sacrifices made by retired and serving military men for defending the integrity of their fatherland, adding that the association is ever ready to offer its assistance restore peace in the region.

He commended the administration of Governor Shettima for assisting legionnaires in the state, adding that, no governor in the country has assisted the association more than governor Shettima.

He noted that the Legion comprised of retired serving men and women who have assisted tremendously in keeping Nigeria as one big family, with commitment, dedication and selflessness, stressing that the sacrifices made will never be in vein.

In a vote of thanks, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Brigadier General Bulama Biu, appreciated the collective efforts of government, elders and people of the state to security forces end the Boko Haram menace, insisting that with sustained civil supports to the military, the state and the north east region will soon be free from insurgents and other criminal activities.