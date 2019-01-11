It’s an Uncage Party of the Year

Vanessa Obioha

2018 will not be forgotten in a hurry as Tiger beer kicked off the ‘Uncage Series’ by hosting the biggest niche party. The brand uncaged the arts at the beautifully tucked away treasure that is the African Artists Foundation, Victoria Island, Lagos featuring some of Nigeria’s budding talents and influential personalities from the alternative music scene.

Borne out of a growing desire to provide a platform where alternative sounds and their audiences can meet, showcase their talents and network, as well as celebrate the dynamism of the African sound, the party featured stellar performances from Odunsi and Teni.

Fresh off a remarkable year, Odunsi is one of the most sought-after talents in the country. The release of his album has been followed with a sold out concert.

Teni has had a tremendous year.

The witty songwriter with a knack for crafting fan favorite Afro-pop tunes is, without doubt, the Breakout star in Nigerian music. She delivered a breath-taking performance that got all in attendance on their feet.

Also in attendance was Funbi, the soulful singer whose 2016 hit song “Hallelujah” is still considered one of the best alternative music compositions in recent memory.

The Alternative, or Alté movement as it is famously called, is one that encourages young creative Nigerians to be daring and unafraid to step out of the box of normal societal conventions. A concept Tiger Beer shares and seeks to celebrate.

Speaking on the success of the event, Brand Manager, International brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chinwe Greg-Egu said that the brand “aims at celebrating the passion and dynamism of young Nigerians as well as highlight their courage as they dare to be different and stand out.

The ‘Uncage Series’ is a platform for us to celebrate the ‘New Cool’, giving us the opportunity to engage with our core consumers and really fuel their purposeful passion to inject change in the Nigerian scene. We are excited to have been able to make this happen and we look forward to uncaging the next expression.”

Adding spice to the occasion were different rooms highlighting the accessibility and fluidity of the arts. From The Graffiti Room to the Henna Room and the Body Art space, there were good vibes all round.