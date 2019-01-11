I Once Dreamt That I Will Marry Funke Akindele, But She Didn’t Believe Me -JJC Skillz

Sunday Ehigiator

JJC Skillz in an Instagram post has revealed that he once dreamt that he will marry his wife, Funke Akindele but she never believed him.

According to Skillz, “I have to testify. God is great. I had a dream one night around Christmas 2012 that I will be married to @funkejenifaakindele and believing in the mighty God I trust. I approached and she didn’t believe me.

“A week of romance ended. We broke up and I wrote this song to send a message of what is to come. My God has never lied or lead me astray. A year later she had a calling to find me and so the story continues. The Master architect is at work”.