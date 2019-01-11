Fayemi Gives Security Agencies Marching Orders to Rid Ekiti of Criminals

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has given marching orders to security agencies in the state to comb the entire state and fish out criminal elements.

The government will also take some practical steps aimed at strengthening the security architecture of the state, part of which include a review of the State Security Trust Fund Law.

These were part of the decisions reached at an emergency meeting of the State Security Council, held in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, on Friday, the meeting also resolved that it was necessary to visit key provisions of the law including the need to recognise informal security structures in the state as beneficiaries of the fund.

The council assured citizens of the state that adequate security measures were being made to curtail armed robbery and kidnapping in the state and make lives and properties better secured.

They, however, urged members of the public to cooperate with security agencies by availing them with information on any suspicious movement or activities within their locality.

In a related development, Governor Fayemi has appointed Brig-General Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd) as the Special Adviser on Security Matters and Coordinator of the Rapid Response Squad.

The Kota Omuo Ekiti born retired general holds a Master’s degree in Security and Strategic Studies.

He had served as Commandant, Nigeria Army School of Artillery and Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi before he retired from the Nigerian Army in 2016.

Fayemi said the state government would take every step possible to ensure that the people of the state live in an atmosphere of peace and prosperity that is devoid of crime and violence, adding that the menace of killings and kidnapping would soon become a thing of the past in the state.