Aregbe Idris Pledges to Empower 500,000 Youths

Ayodeji Ake

The Youth Organising Secretary of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC), Aregbe Idris, has said that the party is ready to empower another 500,000 youths in the next administration.

Aregbe Idris made this statement at the grand finale of a recently concluded soccer competition sponsored by the office of the youth of the APC in Surulere, Lagos.

He said sports and tourism are the most viable ways of engaging the youth and that the APC-led government is ready to leverage on these avenues to ensure every youth in Lagos is productively engaged.

“Our programmes are designed to bring the youth together, engage them, and let them know that APC cares.

“We so much believe in the youths, their energy, and power and as a party we are ready to assist them; that is why the office of the youth has constantly been developing the community by coming up with different community projects and support programmes, and sport is a major development tool that will help the youth and connect them.” Aregbe said.

While he also urged lagosians to support and vote for candidates who are ready to move the city to the next level, he maintained that the youths should play their part and participate fully in the electioneering process.

“As youths, there is an urgent need to play our part and be sure we are not tossing the government into the hands of people who will set us back again, we need to do our part for this country to move forward,” Aregbe added.