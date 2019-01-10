Lassa Fever: ISTH, Edo govt boost capacity to contain viral disease

Although no case of Lassa Fever has been reported in the state in 2019, Edo State Government and the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), have reaffirmed their resolve to ensure that there is no resurgence of the viral disease in the state.

The state government has stepped up awareness campaign to guard against a resurgence of the ailment in the state since reports that the viral disease has resurfaced in some states across the country.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said that the state government has shown commitment in managing the ailment in the state by equipping the ISTH with two dialysis machines, one x-ray machine, a ventilator and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), which were procured at the height of the Lassa Fever outbreak last year.

According to the governor’s aide, “We are committed to ensuring that we do not record a resurgence of Lassa Fever in the state this year and are ready to provide even more support along the way. This is why we have intensified campaign on preventive measures and calling out to the relevant stakeholders to contribute their quota.

“As a state government, we have been a huge part of the campaign to keep Lassa Fever at bay in the state by supporting the Institute of Lassa Control and Research domiciled at ISTH. Last year, we provided support in form of equipment and PPEs, and refurbished the water system at the hospital so they can be better prepared to respond to emergencies from Lassa Fever.

“The government is ready to even do more and provide the much-needed support to the hospital to ensure that there is no resurgence of the viral disease in the state.”

He added that the state government is revamping about 20 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state, in the pilot phase of the Edo Healthcare Improvement (Edo-HIP), which is a comprehensive healthcare programme to reposition primary healthcare delivery across the 18 local government areas in the state.