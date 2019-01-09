Keystone Bank Launches Zero Data Mobile App

Customers of Keystone Bank Limited can now transact banking services at their convenience on the new ‘Keystone Bank Mobile App’ without data.

The initiative enables customers enjoy banking services on their mobile phones without data.

The Group Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank Limited, Dr. Obeahon Ohiwerei, was quoted in a statement to have said the development was in demonstration of the bank’s commitment to deliver superior and innovative banking solutions to its customers.

“In our fast-paced and evolving digital world, service literally has to be at the speed of thought; the rules of engagement are changing so fast that customer expectations are as diverse as our lifestyles and choices.

“It is no longer a question of stepping out to the bank but about the convergence of innovative services, digital technology and Omni-channel platforms coming to us at breakneck speed.

“Mobile banking for one isn’t entirely new in the industry, but there is no end to innovation in delivering customer convenience.

“At Keystone Bank, that’s what sets us apart and that shall continue to be our strength.

“We are determined to be your preferred bank; dependable, responsive and always within reach,” he said.

Other notable features of the mobile App are, easy account opening, convenient self- booking and liquidation of fixed deposits, an expanded list of bill-payment options and easy activation of standing instructions & recurrent future payments.

It also include, a “Switch Card ON/OFF option” which allows users to disable their cards temporarily if missing & re-enable at the click of a button, the “Hide Balance Feature” which is an additional safeguard against third-party viewing and the “Meet Your Relationship Manager Option” which allows users to call or email their account officers right within the app.