Don’t Be Used against Rivers People, Wike Urges New CP

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that Nigerians are beginning to lose faith in public institutions because of the unprofessional conduct of their personnel, and urged the new Police Commissioner in the State, Mr. Usman Belel, not to allow himself to be used negatively against the state and law enforcement processes.

Wike spoke yesterday when Belel paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor expressed regret that the army, police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have failed to carry out their responsibilities in line with approved professional ethics.

He said: “People are beginning to lose confidence in public institutions in the country. I believe that as the new police commissioner, you will work for the confidence in the Police to return”.

The governor said the immediate past Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Zaki Ahmed, allowed himself to be used negatively against the state and law enforcement processes.

“Your predecessor allowed himself to be used by thugs to invade the courts in Rivers State. The Chief Justice of Nigeria called for the investigation and prosecution of those that invaded the courts, but Zaki Ahmed refused.

“Rivers State will not forget that it was Zaki Ahmed’s time that thugs invaded the Rivers State High Court, which is located near the Police Headquarters. He didn’t bring anybody to book”.

He assured the new police commissioner that his administration would support the command to fight crime across the state.

He urged the Police Commissioner to focus on ending kidnapping, cultism and other violent crimes. He added that under no circumstances should crime be politicised.

“Government will give you all necessary support to fight crime. I believe that you will fulfil your pledge to be professional in the discharge of your duties”, he said.

Earlier, Belel, said he was at the Government House Port Harcourt to formally introduce himself and seek the support of the administration to fight crime.

He assured the governor that the police under his command would work professionally to fight crime and make the state safe for residents to carry out their lawful businesses.

The seventh Police Commissioner since Wike assumed duty as governor was posted to the state from Zamfara State where he served last. He is officially the 39th Police Commissioner since the creation of Rivers State.