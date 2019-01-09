APC Guber Candidate’s Brothers, Paramount Ruler, Kinsmen Endorse Ayade

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator John Owan Enoh’s ambition suffered a major set back yesterday, as his elder brother, Professor Anthony Owan Enoh, as well as his kinsmen unanimously endorsed Governor Ben Ayade for the 2019 governorship election.

Also throwing their weight behind Ayade’s second term bid were top political leaders including former military Governor of Kwara State and leader of the delegation Col. Palm Ogar (rtd), traditional rulers, youths and elders from the eight political wards of Etung Local Government Area, where Owan Enoh hails from.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, at the Executive Council Chamber, venue of the endorsement, Col. Ogar said by the sheer number of Etung leaders present in the meeting was a clear indication that the people held the governor in high regards.

Ogar lauded Ayade for he noted were his giant strides in industrial, economic and agricultural revolution, as well as the attraction of projects in each council area of the state of the which Etung has a Reference Hospital, and a Cocoa Processing Plant in Ikom which local government will hugely benefit due to proximity.

“Thank you, Your Excellency, for the opportunity to interface with the government, rub mind and share ideas on how to move the state forward. The large number present here, not minding the short notice and communication challenge represents how much you mean to the people of Etung.

“Your industrial, economic, agricultural drive and revolution in the state is legendary as you ensure that every LGA has a major project with Etung having a reference hospital and also stand to benefit from the cocoa processing factory in ikom as result of proximity. To this end, we the people of Etung have every reason and justification to collectively support your re-election this year,” the former military administrator lauded.

Also in his remarks, elder brother of the APC candidate and Vice Chancellor of Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH), Prof. Anthony Owan Enoh, praised Governor Ayade for the transformation which Cross River State is currently experiencing.

Prof. Enoh lamented that for too long, Etung was neglected, ignored and the people had been suffering, adding that “today if going with the person I know in order for my people to be liberated I will do so,” noting that Ayade by conducts and actions has proven that he was a real leader with the heart of a gold, a humane heart that feels for all.

The CRUTECH VC, therefore thanked the governor for awarding contract for the rehabilitation of Ikom-Agbokim to Agbokim water falls road, just as he assured him of the total support of Etung people to ensure that he was reelected to continue with his transformational work.

“Today Etung has a name because of Ayade and this is the beginning of Etung’s glory.

“Thanks for the rehabilitation of the Ikom Agbokim to Agbokim water falls road which has been a thorn in the flesh of the people for so long.

“The entire Etung people are behind you and will massively vote for you to ensure you continue in the Government House, Diamond Hill, Calabar, beyond May 29, this year.”

Also voicing his unflinching support for Ayade and to his re-election, the first grandson of the Owan Enoh’s family, Obi Steven said the entire people of Etung were so happy with the governor for giving them a voice in terms of appointments, and location of projects such as the reference hospital and the Ikom Cocoa Processing Plant which is very near to Etung and for which the people will be huge beneficiaries.”

He maintained that “the family and the entire Etung people cannot make the mistake to vote against Ayade because under his leadership, the LGA has witnessed rapid growth and development in both human and material,” assuring that come March 2, this year, they will put their words into action by voting Ayade for his second term.

Speakers after speakers from the eight wards took turns to eulogise Ayade for his giant strides in less than four years in office.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr. Gabriel Oji, informed the governor that all the outstanding leaders of Etung from all nooks and crannies were represented in the meeting with eight out of 10 wards of the council leadership present.

The commissioner particularly thanked Ayade, noting that he was one leader who had done so much for Etung and as such they had every reason to fully support his re-election for giving them the highest number of appointments, establishment of the Cocoa Processing Plant in Ikom not far from Etung.

He said the APC candidate, Owan Enoh could not have done one tenth of what Ayade has done with three years in office.

“I want to inform the governor that represented in this meeting are all the leaders of the Etung nation and also represented are the eight ward leaders to show you that we support you totally. All the outstanding leaders of the Etung nation are here and l am one person that is known for speaking the truth and the truth is that you are one governor who has done so much for our people.”

Justifying Ayade’s endorsement, Oji said: “The Etung nation has every reason to support and endorse you for a second term. You are one governor who has given the Etung people the highest number of appointments. You have brought the cocoa processing factory to Ikom which is near to us in Etung.

“The APC candidate cannot do one tenth of what you have done. When somebody has not shown charity for his 20 years in the highest representative political position, how can we trust such a person? This gathering consists of 99 percent of the leadership of the Etung people and we would not fail you. Owan Enoh has failed us as a senator.”

Another leader and political heavyweight from the LGA, and PDP central senatorial district candidate, Prof. Sandy Onor, while speaking, described Ayade as a man with divine mandate with which the grace of God rest upon, taking into consideration the developmental work across the state.

“Ayade is a man with a divine mandate with which the grace of God rests upon, taking into consideration the monumental developmental work ongoing under the governor.

“Most governors that we consider truly great today were not great in their first four year but Ayade is already great in his four year and would be legendary in the next four years.”