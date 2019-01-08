Release Melaye, Atiku Tells FG

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for the immediate release of Senator Dino Melaye from Police custody saying his continued detention is injustice.

Addressing thousands of the party’s supporters yesterday during his presidential campaign in Lokoja, Kogi State, Atiku noted that Melaye is one of the vibrant members of the National Assembly.

He therefore urged the federal government to quickly release him from police custody.

He noted that it is only PDP that can make Nigeria working again, stressing that the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC ) has brought poverty and injustice to the people of Nigeria

Atiku who berated the present administration for the present economic situation in the country, explained that the ruling APC has brought poverty, and hunger to Nigerians in the last four years, noting that the administration has widen the gap between the rich and poor .

He promised that if elected on February 16, his administration will fix Nigeria and make it work again.

He also assured the people of Kogi State that if elected as the next President of Nigeria he will revive the Ajaokuta Iron and Steel company situated in the state.

He urged the electorate to reject the administration of APC and vote for PDP in the forthcoming elections.

In his remark, the Senate President and Director General Atiku/Obi Presidential Campaign, Dr. Bukola Saraki, urged the people of the state to put an end to APC’s autocratic system of government by voting massively for all the candidates of PDP in the forthcoming general elections.

Also speaking at the rally the former governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, stated that the hunger in the last four years should be enough reason to vehemently reject APC government at all levels, adding the good old days, which were characterised by surplus food, prompt payment of salaries, and security of lives and property will be restored.

The Director General, Atiku/Obi Campaign Council, Kogi state, Chief Clarence Olafemi, said all the projects in the state were initiated and executed by the PDP-led government.