Buratai in Battlefield, Military Launches Offensive against ISWAP, Terrorists

Boko Haram captures Borno village

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Yusuf Buratai, was at the battlefield to provide direction and boost the morale of fighting soldiers as the military launched air and ground offensive against terrorists in Borno State yesterday.

However, as the military intensifies attacks against the terrorists, suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked Auno village in Borno town, and dislodged the civil authorities in the area.

The 120 Battalion of the newly formed Nigerian Army Special Forces Command neutralised 100 terrorists in different battlegrounds on day one of the offensive.

The Nigerian Air Force is involved in waves of bombardments, destroying in the process several terrorist gun trucks and facilities.

The battlegrounds are Goniri, Yobe State; Damasak, Kross Kauwa and Monguno among other locations in Borno State.

“The gallant troops have also been repelling attempted efforts by the terrorists to infiltrate their locations.

“Buoyed by the COAS presence and motivation, the troops in the frontline are in renewed positive fighting spirit across the theatre to stop incursions and annihilate the terrorists.

“The battle has now further shifted to the fringes of Lake Chad and other suspected Boko Haram terrorists enclave along the borders,” Army Spokesman, Brigadier-General Sani Usman, said.

Meanwhile, suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked Auno village in Borno town, dislodging civil authorities in the area.

The attack occurred early in the yesterday evening, precisely at about 6 p.m, throwing villagers into panic. The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a phone conversation, but maintained that the attack has been repelled.

Chukwu said the attack might have been a reprisal or a rescue mission as some insurgents were arrested in the same village and handed over to the military who later conveyed them to the 7 Division Headquarters in Maiduguri.

The police said the attack could be in revenge with the hope of rescuing their arrested accomplices.

It was not clear, if there were any casualties in the part of the civilian population or the attackers.

Auno is barely twenty kilometres to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital located at the west along the Maiduguri – Damaturu expressway, the only route linking the state to other parts of the country.