Buhari Reacts to Attempted Coup in Gabon, Calls for Respect for Constitutional Democracy

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja called for respect for constitutional government in Gabon, an oil-rich West-central African nation.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari was reacting to reports of attempted military takeover in Gabon on Monday, saying democracy is supreme and peaceful change must be respected.

“The military officers in Gabon should understand that the era of military coups and governments in Africa and indeed worldwide, is long gone.

“Democracy is supreme and the constitutional stipulations on the peaceful change of administration must be respected. That is the only way we can ensure peace and stability not only within the country but also in the region.”

Shehu said Buhari, who is also the ECOWAS Chairman, urged military officers with political ambitions to resign or face their constitutional role.

The statement added that Buhari enjoined the people of Gabon to remain on the side of peace, security, stability and democracy in their country.