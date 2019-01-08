APGA Not an Option for Nasarawa, says PDP

Emmanuel Ukumba

The Nasarawa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Emmanuel Ombugadu, has cautioned the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) gubernatorial candidate, Labaran Maku, against fronting the All Progressives Grand Alliance platform as an option for wrestling power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The PDP flag-bearer stated this Monday at an interaction with journalists in Akwanga, the headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area of the state, adding that even an Igbo man from Anambra State will tell Maku that politics is local.

He continued that the Eggon as one of the major ethnic nationalities in the state has not won elections with the support of the other ethnic groups, stressing that his victory at the PDP governorship primary marked the first triumph of its kind by an Eggon man.

“When the Eggons left the PDP to the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), it was a protest and they lost out. When they again left to the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), it was another protest and it did not consolidate on the investment in the PDP and they lost on that platform. When they left to APGA, it was a geometric lose to the people of Eggon nation,” he revealed.

He said: “This is a man (Maku) that rose up on the PDP platform as a commissioner, a deputy governor, a minister and a supervising minister. If he respects the opinion of the people that influenced his rise, then he should be grateful to know that APGA is not an option. And that is why he keeps working alone in the streets. You can’t run a state alone.”

“If APGA is an option, Maku has not produced even a single councillor in the state. Governance is not about talking, it is about impact. This is an opportunity for him to redeem himself and come back home and sacrifice for the sake of his people and end this disunity he has caused for the people of Nasarawa State.”

Ombugadu, who is currently representing Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon/Wamba federal constituency in the National Assembly, pointed out that Nasarawa State was not a battle ground, hence Maku should be a leader that will assure everybody of comfort.

“You must be sending signals of unity, peace and not the phrase of ‘Enough-is-Enough’. Who are you fighting with? You must come to the round table to dialogue with every ethnic nationality in the state.

“My elder brother (Maku) should come back to the negotiating table and talk to his son (Ombugadu) and sacrifice for his people and then thank the PDP for the platform they have given him over the years.”

Ombugadu insisted that Nasarawa State was in dire need of a leader that will redirect and guide the citizens to prosperity.

“It is a call on my elder brother to come back home. We will receive him. The people of Eggon will respect him forever. Let him submit and be a father like Solomon Ewuga that is earning the respect of everybody in Nasarawa State,” he maintained.