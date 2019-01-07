Zenith/Delta State Principal’s Cup Returns Jan. 21

The Principal’s Cup Football Competition organised for secondary schools in Delta State will enter intensive stage from January 21 with the zonal elimination series.

The 2019 edition is the 3rd in the series since the tournament which was revived in 2017 by sport-loving Governor Ifeanyi Okowa courtesy of the partnership with Zenith Bank.

This year’s edition started from the preliminary stage in October 2018 but the organisers are now working round the clock to make the ongoing edition unique in many ways.

After the preliminary stage played at all the 25 Local Governments in the state, 26 teams emerged to compete from honours in the zonal elimination series.

Head of the organizing team, Tony Pemu, said teams would compete for honours in 10 zones scattered all over the state.

Eight quarterfinalists will merge from the zonal event expected to take place between January 21 and 25 with three teams in each of the zone and just one expected to emerge as champions.

Pemu said: “The School sports festival takes place between January 15 and 18 and that is why the zonal event is starting on January 21st. All logistics are in place and before the last day of January, we would have been through with the zonal stage and the quarterfinal ties.

“We will enter February with four semifinalists and we are yet to determine dates for the final stages due to the elections and other matters that could affect the schedule of Governor Okowa. On our part, we are working hard to get the teams ready for this crucial stage.”

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Peter Amangbo, has charged the organisers to work toward ensuring a true winner emerges at the end of proceedings.

“We are noted for integrity and that is why we what the best from this competition, Fair play must prevail and a true winner is what we desire so that our desire to raise future stars will remain on track,” Amangbo said

Pilgrims Baptist Grammar School, Issele Uku is the venue for Zone A in which Oshimili North and Aniocha South will vie for honours on January 21. Two days later Ika South and Aniocha South will vie for honours at the same venue. Only one team will emerge from this zone.

The organisers are expected to come out with the dates and venue for the final round of matches in the days ahead.