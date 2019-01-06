Golf: African Tour Offers $475,000 Prize Money for 2019

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The total prize money of $475, 000 will be competed on the expanded African Tour billed to commence in February.

The African Tour is the upgraded version of the West Africa Golf Tour that started in December 2016.

President of the African Tour, Emeka Okatta announced that the new prize money represents a 33 percent increment on the $375, 000 prize money staked in 10 tournaments on the West Africa Tour last year.

On the whole, 16 tournaments are on the card for this year and will feature 40 professional golfers drawn from Nigeria and several African countries.

The season’s culminating event- the Tour Championship- will hold at IBB International Golf and Country, Abuja from December 18- 21, with $100,000 as the prize money.

The overall leader of the Order of Merit for 2019 will also cash $10,000 in prize money.

The FCT Classic to be played from February 20- 23 at IBB Golf Club, Abuja will be the inaugural tournament of the African Tour. It will be preceded by the Qualifying School billed for February 19. The school will throw up 15 qualifiers, to join the 25 players exempted from the 2018 season.

All the top 40 players will now compete on the schedule across the country in addition to the African Championship to be played in a yet to be named venue outside Nigeria.

The full schedule is: Q-School, Abuja, February 19; FCT Classic, Abuja, February 20-23; The Memorare, Arsenal Golf Club, Owerri, March 20-23; Eko Challenge Cup, Lakowe Lakes, April 9-12; Port Harcourt Classic, Port Harcourt Club 1928, May 15-18; South East Shootout, Owerri, June 12-15; B&E Matchplay, Abuja, June 26-29; South West Challenge, Abeokuta, June 24-27; Sagamu Classic, Sagamu Golf Club, July 31- August 3; Ist October Championship, Port Harcourt, September 28- October 1; The Masters, Phyton Intl Club, October 2-5; NDDC Pro-Am, Ibom Hotel, Uyo, November 14-17; African Golf Championship (TBD) November 28- December 1; Q-School, Abuja, December 17; and the Tour Championship, December 18-21.

“We are introducing some new tournaments in 2019. The South West shootout, I know will be interesting. It will be a pairing of two players, playing alternate shot and the best ball winning on each hole. The players will not choose their partners.

We will have 40 players and the top 20 on the ranking order will dip into a pot and any name you pick is your partner,” Okatta said.

It has been a wonderful ride in 18 and I hope 19 will be much better.