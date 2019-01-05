Umeh Hails Buhari over Zik’s Mausoleum

The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Victor Umeh, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over the completion of the mausoleum of former president of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe. Umeh who spoke to journalists in Awka chided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for not completing the Zik’s Mausoleum in Onitsha, Anambra State in all the 16 years of its reign.

Umeh said what the PDP could not do in 16 years was what President Muhammadu Buhari did and commissioned in just three years. The senator said, “President Buhari should also complete ongoing road projects in the South-east region as well as embark on new ones and equally give appointments to Ndigbo as the principle of equity and fairness demands.”