Total Fetes Staff, Unveils Direction for 2019

Total Nigeria Plc has announced plans to invest heavily in renewable power sources as part of its major projects for 2019.

Managing Director of the company, Imrane Barry, disclosed this at the company’s 2018 end-of-year and award presentation ceremony organised for staff in Lagos recently.

The colourful event held at Queens Park Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos and had in attendance top executives of the company, stakeholders, musical artistes and staff members, who came in company of family and friends.

Providing insight to the company’s exploits in 2018, Barry explained that the year had been challenging, notwithstanding, the company recorded huge feats in several areas, one of which was its 30th solar – powered service station that opened in October.

On the company’s agenda in the New Year, Barry said, “We are looking forward to a proper transition of government in 2019, this would impact the economy greatly as we are also working towards growth and sustainability. In specific, we are aligning with federal government plans to diversify into solar energy as we plan to expand our solar energy output to increase electricity capacity in Nigeria.

“We are also working on building and acquiring new stations to avail us with more outlets where customers can have more access to our products around the country,” he informed.

The company’s General Manager, Human Resources, Olubunmi Popoola- Mordi spoke further on the purpose of the gathering as one way of keeping staff lively in a fun and relaxed manner away from the formal atmosphere at work.

She was of the belief that the initiative would also impact positively on the bottom line of the company as well as the consumers.

“This is important for us because the success of a company is determined by the happiness of its staff. We are here today to celebrate ourselves, catch fun to the fullest and connect with ourselves much more than before. As you can see, the staff are motivated and ready to face the challenges of the New Year.”

The event also saw some old staff of the company who have stayed for a period of 10 to 35 years, specially recognised and awarded.

The highlight of the event was a mind-blowing performance by Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, better known by his stage name, Reekado Bank, that thrilled every member of staff including the Managing Director to the dance floor.