Group Honours Ethiopian Airlines, Boroffice, Others

By Kayode Fasua

Africa Project Against Suicide (APAS), in conjunction with South-West Nigeria Excellence Awards, will be presenting Africa Outstanding Airline Award to Ethiopian Airlines.

The presentation is slated for Sunday, January 20 at the Conference Centre of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The event will also mark the official launching of Africa Project Against Suicide, West Africa, with delegates coming from all over the continent.

“Ethiopian Airlines was selected for this award based on the quality of services rendered to the African people over the years, as the airline had supported many local community projects within the continent.

“Also, Ethiopian Airlines had proved to be truly African with the largest number of fleets serving the African people,” a statement by the event’s organisers said.

Also on the occasion, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, will be honoured with “Africa Man of Impact” award, while a monarch, Oba Agboade Makanju, the Aragberi of Iragberi, will be awarded with the “Outstanding Leader” Award.

Award lectures at the event will be delivered by Ms. Reholegile Sebake Mehlape, the Southern Africa Coordinator of Africa Project Against Suicide, and Mr. Daniel Madalanga, the Eastern Africa Coordinator of the project. The lecture is titled, “Africans Can Develop Africa.”

Expected at the launching is one of Nigeria’s foremost monarchs, the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, the Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, among others.

The Consular Generals for the US Embassy, Lagos; German Embassy, Lagos; South African Embassy, Lagos; and the Deputy High Commissioner, Canadian Embassy, Lagos, and his counterpart in the British Embassy, Lagos, are all expected to give goodwill messages at the event.