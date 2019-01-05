Banditry: Defence Chief Reassures Zamfara People of Safety

By Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, has reassured the people of Zamfara State of their safety.

The state has been under siege in recent times as armed bandits went on rampage, leaving a trail of blood and destruction.

The situation has also prompted the establishment of military divisions and air support platforms in the state to contain the menace.

The CDS said ‘Operation Sharan Daji’ was focused on restoring peace and security in the entire area.

The reassurance is coming after “a debriefing of the CDS by the Force Commander of the Operation, Major General Stevenson Olabanji alongside some principal staff officers of the Defence and Services Headquarters”.

It would be recalled that “attacks on innocent citizens in villages of Zamfara State became rampant in recent times hence, the debriefing became necessary to re-strategize the operation.

“Going by the debriefing of the Commander, progress is being made in the safeguarding of lives and properties of citizens within the joint operations area.

“Operation Sharan Daji’ was established in Zamfara State to fight banditry, kidnapping and rustling and currently engaged as part of ,’Operation 777’ nationwide, a statement by Defence Spokesman, Brigadier-General John Agim, said.