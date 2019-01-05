2019 polls: Obaseki intensifies campaign for APC candidates, tours Oredo Wards

…parades achievements, says vote for APC will ensure effective representation

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has taken the campaign for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the doorsteps of electorates in the 12 wards in Oredo Local Government Area, with an assurance that a vote for the ruling party will guarantee effective representation of voters at both the state and national levels.

Presenting the party’s candidates in the State Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senatorial elections, Obaseki appealed to the electorates to collectively vote for the APC so that they will continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He explained that in the last two years, his administration has focused all its attention on governance which has produced the achievements the Edo electorates are currently enjoying.

“In the last two years we have concentrated on governance, constructing roads, schools and primary health centres, empowering the youths of the state, and ensuring we provide security and basic amenities to make life easy for our people”.

The governor noted that the elections will be won at the unit level and pledged to galvanise the party’s unit leaders to take the party’s achievements to every house and business place in each ward to ensure the party wins resoundingly.

“Ward Six is the only ward in the Oredo Council without a primary school, my administration will ensure that this ward gets at least a primary school for now and an ultra-modern health centre to care for the health need of the people,” he assured.

He urged the electorates to register for the APC’s social investment programme as the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, through the Office of the Vice President, will empower traders in the state with trader-moni to boost their businesses, from next week.

Speaking on his plans for the electorates if elected, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, the APC’s candidate for the Edo South Senatorial District’s election, said he is in the race to change the narrative by focusing on projects that will impact positively on the people.

The party’s candidate for the State House of Assembly election, Mr. Osaro Obazee, pledged to focus on sponsoring bills that would better the lives of Edo people and residents.

The APC youth leader in the state, Mr. Valentine Asuen, commended governor Obaseki for his developmental strides and stressed that his performance would give the party an edge at the polls.