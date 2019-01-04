Why Wike Can’t Get a Second Tenure

By Ogbonna Nwuke

Spokesman for the Tonye Cole Campaign Organisation, Ogbonna Nwuke says Governor Nyesom Wike has no moral right to ask Rivers people for a second tenure.

Nwuke said in reaction to the Governor’s New Year address that the present PDP government has squandered whatever is left of its goodwill.

“Governor Wike has no moral right to approach the Rivers people for a second tenure in office. What is he really coming back to do? Rivers people gave him a chance to serve them in 2015 after the abracadabra that took place. Rather than work for them, Wike turned against them and chastised them from day one.

“Rather than keep the people safe, heads of innocent and defenseless persons were gruesomely cut off. Whole families were wasted by hit squads, while property worth millions of naira were destroyed in several parts of the State.

Three years down the line, the Governor who has squandered the opportunity to write his name in the history books, wants a second chance. Even members of his party who have seen how bad he is, are not looking forward to a Wike second term.”

Chief Nwuke said the Rivers people, pushed to the wall by Wike’s administration, can not afford to gamble with the future. He stressed that it was time to hold leaders accountable for their deeds as this is not about party.

“We challenge the Rivers Governor to tell Rivers people what he has done with billions of Naira belonging to them. Before asking for a second tenure, Wike should tell Rivers people where he kept N117 billion that the EFCC says has been stolen from the coffers of the Rivers State.

“Wike should tell Rivers people where he is getting billions of Naira that he is using to buy them out of their land and acquire palatial structures all over Port Harcourt.

He should tell us why we have the highest unemployment rate in the country despite billions of Naira that are flowing into the state. He should tell them why we the state is No.1 in all the wrong places- insecurity, waste mismanagement, occurrence of HIV and the national misery index.”

Urging Rivers people to say no to looting, Nwuke said the score card of the Wike administration has not been encouraging.

“He (Wike) has failed woefully in improving the health sector; failed to deliver in the education sector; failed staff of the Rivers State Civil Service and failed pensioners who worked tirelessly to lay the foundation for the growth of our dear State,” Nwuke emphasised.

“What he has is a bag full of colossal failures. Unlike Wike, Pastor Tonye Cole who has a clear plan, will not allow the heads of Rivers people to be severed from their bodies and used gruesomely to decorate roadsides in order to induce fear.

“Unlike Wike, Cole understands the need to create an appropriate environment for investments and understands the place of bureaucrats and technocrats who work in the State Civil Service.

“Cole knows that the greatest task of any responsible government is to protect lives and property. This is why Rivers people should ignore Wike’s appeal for a second tenure and vote APC,” the gubernatorial spokesman stated.

He promised that the Tonye Cole government will bring back security, investment, jobs and empowerment and restore the garden city status with the greening and cleaning of the state and the decimation of black soot.

