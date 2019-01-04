Two Passengers Missing in Boat Mishap in Rivers

Two persons were believed to have drowned after a passenger boat with 12 people on board capsized on Sunday night at Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State. The boat was said to be ferrying passengers to Idama community from Abonnema when the incident occurred.

According to first responders at the scene of the accident, 10 persons, as well as some cargo on board the sunken boat, were rescued.

The Spokesman, Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirming the boat mishap, said: “A passenger boat loaded from Abonemma going to Idama in Akuku-Toru local government area capsized. Two persons were drowned and their bodies yet to be recovered as we speak. Rescuers are still battling to recover bodies of two drowned passengers.

“This is supposed to be a period of sober reflection but people indulge themselves in excessive consumption of alcohol and misbehave.”

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has outlawed water travel on the nation’s waterways after 7.00 p.m