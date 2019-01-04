Court Restraints ANLCA Executives from Implementing NEC Resolution

Eromosele Abiodun

The crisis ravaging the Association of Nigerian License Customs Agents (ANLCA) assumed a different dimension this week as the Integrated Coastal Services Limited and its chief promoter, Thomas Edeigba obtained an ex-parte injunction against ANLCA, its National President, Tony Iju and 13 others from implementing any aspects of the resolutions arrived at its National Executive Council (NEC) December 17, 2018 in Abuja.

The plaintiffs also sought and obtained Justice M.S Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court’s nod, restraining the defendants from interfering or disturbing the day- to-day running of the activities of the ANLCA, pending the determination of the interlocutory application in the suit.

The 13 others comprised Mac-Tonnel Nigeria Limited, Wealthy Honey Investment Limited, Dr. Kayode Farinto, Mickey Excellency Nigeria Limited, and Mikhaila Babatunde.

The others are: Sweet Apple Services Limited, Dennis Okwu, Bomarah Investment Limited, Hajia Bola Muse, Tesco Systems Limited, Uche Martins, Vitalaid Nigeria Limited and Joshua Ahuama.

In the Suit No. FHC/L/CS/2155/2018 dated the 19th day of December, 2018 filed on 21st day of December and which prayers were answered on the 27th, the Plaintiffs sought several reliefs which included the following: “An Order of Interim Injunction of this Honourable Court restraining the Respondents/Defendants by themselves, their agents, privies, or whosever howsoever from taking further actions on the resolutions reached at the purported National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the ANLCA which was held at the Barcelona Hotels Abuja on the 17th December 2018 and as contained in the Communique dated 17th day of December 2018 pending the determination of the interlocutory application in this suit.

“ An Order of Interim Injunction of this Honourable Court restraining the Respondents/Defendants by themselves, their agents, privies, or whosoever from making any press statement or publication of any information, communique or anything whatsoever arising from the purported NEC meeting of ANLCA which was held at the Barcelona Hotels Abuja on the 17th December 2018 pending the determination of the interlocutory application in this suit.

“An Order of Interim Injunction of this honourable Court restraining the Respondents/ Defendants from interfering and disturbing the day to day running of the activities of ANLCA pending the determination of the interlocutory application in this suit.

“An Order of Interim Injunction of this Honourable Court restraining all members appointed to executive positions of ANLCA in the purported NEC meeting of ANLCA which was held at the Barcelona Hotels Abuja on 17th December 2018 from parading themselves as such to any government agencies or any person whatsoever pending the determination of this suit. AND for such further or other orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances”, the prayers showed further.

Subsequently, and upon reading the affidavit in support of the Motion Ex Parte sworn to by Thomas Edeigbe, Male, Adult, Christian, Freight Forwarder, the 2nd Plaintiff/Applicant, and a Director in the 1st Plaintiff/Applicant in this suit of 24 Burma Road, Apapa filed at the Federal High Court Registry, Ikoyi-Lagos; and after hearing Yakubu Oladimeji Counsel, for the Plaintiffs move in terms of the application; Justice Hassan gave his assent and granted the reliefs sought, and adjourned further hearing to January 9th, 2019.

“I have read the Applicants’ application Ex Parte dated 19th December, 2018, the reliefs sought, the grounds of the application, the affidavit in support, including the Exhibits attached and the written address of Learned Counsel. The prayers sought in the instant application are hereby substituted with an Order of status quo ante bellium to be maintained in this suit pending the determination of the Motion on Notice. This Order of status quo ante shall be binding on all parties in this suit.”