Kano Assembly Clears Four Commissioner Nominees

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has screened and unanimously approved the confirmation of 4 nominees as commissioners.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, in Kano confirmed the nominees after their screening.

The nominees included Muhammad Tahir Adamu, Shehu Na-Allah Kura, Bashir Yahaya Karaye and Muntari Ishaq .

During the screening exercise, two of the nominees after reading their biographies were asked to bow and leave following request by some of the legislatures as provided by the Assembly’s law when the need arises.

Tahir was asked to bow and go because one of his sons was shot to death on Tuesday in Zamfara State, while Yahaya Bala Karaye, because he was elected a member of the Assembly, and the present APC Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state.

Although, Ishaq-Yakasai and Kura after reading their biographies were asked series of questions by the legislatures, which took each of them not less than 15 minutes before they were cleared.

After the screening, the legislatures unanimously approved the appointment of the nominees as Commissioners and members of the State’s Executive Council.

Speaking shortly after the screening, the nominees pledged to work hard as expected by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje towards moving the state forward.

Governor Ganduje had last week sent three letters to the House of Assembly nominating Mutari Ishaq Yakasai, Bashir Yahaya Karaye, Shehu Kura Na-Allah, and Muhammad Tahir Adam for the post of Commissioners.

The second letter sent by Governor Ganduje also seeks the House approval on the appointment of Amina Inuwa Sai’d as the State Auditor-General, and the third letter requested for approval for establishment of College of Health, Science and Technology and repealed the Kano state Public Health edict of 1984.