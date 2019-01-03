CAN Cautions against Electoral Violence

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Rev. Danladi Ndohon, yesterday warned Christian faithful and Nigerians in general not to promote political violence.

Ndohon gave the advice during the association’s feast in Keffi.

The cleric, who said the forthcoming elections should not be “a do-or-die affair,’’ also cautioned against vote buying and selling.

“Vote buying and selling of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) is in total violation of the constitution and those involved are not helping the country,” he said.

Ndohon also urged Christians and Nigerians to pray for violence-free general elections.

He also urged Nigerians to live exemplary lives in order to inherit the kingdom of God.

The CAN chairman further urged Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another irrespective of affiliations.

In his speech, Dr K’tso Ngargbu, who is seeking to represent Nasarawa West senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), urged Christians to elect credible leaders.

Quoting from the Holy Bible, he said, “when the righteous are in power, the people rejoice, but if the wicked rule, the people suffer.’’

Ngargbu, who was the former chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, also urged the electorate to vote for politicians who would promote development in the country.