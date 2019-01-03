Army Declares Man Wanted over Fraudulent Fundraising to Feed Troops

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said it is working with Interpol to declare Dr. Perry Brimah, a Nigerian in Diaspora, wanted over a fraudulent global fund- raising to provide food for troops in the North-east.

The army said in a statement Wednesday that its attention was drawn to the “fraudulent and criminal’’ venture by Brimah, tagged “Global campaign to provide food for Nigerian soldiers fighting Boko Haram.’’

The spokesman of the army, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement yesterday, urged the general public to provide any information on the whereabouts of “this fraudster.’’

Usman further alleged that Brimah embarked on the venture “ostensibly to defraud unsuspecting members of the public, especially the international community to fund subversive activities and personal life style.’’

“The criminal is using the following contact points for the fund raising, https://www.gofundme.com/feed-nigerian-soldiers/info @ ENDS.ng Tel: +1-929-427-5305; Whatsapp: +234-903-420-3031.

“We wish to state that the Nigerian soldiers deployed to the North-east or elsewhere, neither lack logistics nor food as the fraudster wants unsuspecting members of the public to believe.

“The Nigerian Army never faltered in providing necessary logistics to troops to the extent of providing extras, especially during festive periods,’’ Usman said.

He said the move by Brimah was nothing but a scam as there was nowhere in the world where troops were fed through donations by members of the public.

According to him, there have never been complaints of lack of food by soldiers talk less of starvation.

The army spokesman stressed that neither Brimah nor his agents represent the Nigerian army or its soldiers.

“Whoever believes and fall victim to this criminal act does so at his or her own risk,’’ he said.