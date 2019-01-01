New Year: Lagos ANP Governorship Candidate Felicitates with Lagosians, Urges them to Make a Worthy Choice

Jonathan Eze

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Alliance National Party (ANP), Barrister Ladipo Johnson, has called on the people of the state to take deliberate steps by making worthy choices in the New Year which could turn around their fortunes and that of society.

The call was contained in his New Year message titled “Realities of a New Deal” and made available to the press yesterday.

Johnson, who said Lagosians were in a historic low in terms of poverty level and infrastructure challenges as well as motivation for excellence, urged the people never to lose hope but be prepared to make amends by being more perceptive to the issues and act in their best interest.

He noted that the people have a major role to play by towing the line of realism rather than being cajoled and deceived at every election cycle with the resultant lack of positive action on the real issues of development in the state. This situation, he said, must change in the next election, saying his governorship aspiration was to rekindle hope and restore the glory of Lagos State.

He promised to make education, health, job creation and infrastructural development core issues if elected governor. “The level of our development in Lagos State is unfortunate. We have such huge resources but can’t explain why we are so poor. No one should delude him or herself that we are doing so well. We are not. Until we can make the desired marks in modern education, efficient and accessible health care, Job creation especially for the teeming youths and a radical approach to transforming our decayed infrastructure all over the state, the question of good governance, leadership and development will continue to stare us in the face.

“This is essentially the issue and why I am in the race to rekindle hope and actually make a difference. Yet it’s the major challenge before Lagosians; making the right choices”, he stated