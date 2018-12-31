You Are Turning Nigeria into Police State, PDP Tells Buhari

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is turning Nigeria into a police state, where those opposed to his re-election bid are treated like enemies of the state.

The main opposition party has also condemned the continued siege on the residence of Senator Dino Melaye in Abuja, describing it as unwarranted and provocative.

Melaye had last week raised the alarm that the police planned to arrest and inject him with a poisonous substance.

The party noted that the siege showed that the police under President Buhari has become an instrument of oppression to subjugate dissenting voices ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that the Buhari Presidency is turning Nigeria into a police state, where those opposed to his re-election are treated like enemies of the state.

He said, “The only sin committed by its Presidential Campaign Director of Civil Societies, Senator Melaye, is his return to the PDP and his forthright stand against the misrule of the Buhari administration, which are all well within his rights as a citizen.”

“Since Melaye, left the APC, the Buhari administration has continued to hound and harass him, as well as the members of his family with trumped up charges, all aimed to silence and put him out of circulation ahead of the 2019 general election.

“The PDP has become extremely worried about the safety of Melaye and his family members under police lockdown and charges Nigerians to hold President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) responsible should any harm befall him or any member of his family.”

He expressed the hope that opposition figures like Melaye would not suddenly become victims of ‘accidental discharge’, unexplained assassinations or mysterious motor accidents.