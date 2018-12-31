  SPAR Partners Group

By Nume Ekeghe

SPAR Nigeria has gone into a partnership with Kinabuti to stage the seventh edition of the annual Christmas outreach to students in the Orile area of Lagos, recently.

The event brought bright smiles to the faces of the less privileged in the suburb.

In his comment on the partnership, Marketing Head, SPAR Nigeria, John Goldsmith said: “We are delighted to be a part of the annual outreach of Kinabuti and friends. We believe in giving back to the society through noble initiatives like this which embodies the essence of Christmas season which is sharing.”

“Our maxim as an organisation is ‘My Nigeria, My SPAR’ has helped us in supporting various charitable projects to enhance the quality of lives of Nigerians and also through our support for local farmers and gainfully employing skilled Nigerians,” he added.

According to Creative Director of Kinabuti, Ms Caterina Bortolussi, the initiative was one of the ways of reaching out to the children of Orile; Coker; Iganmu and her neighbouring suburbs.

She appreciated the contribution of SPAR Nigeria, one of the sponsors of the event.

According to her, “We want to thank our sponsors most especially SPAR Nigeria; donors; partners and volunteers for their contributions towards the success of this project. The party has grown to be a major event for children in this suburb in a profound way. The smile on the faces of the children and the feelings of their pure joy light up our hearts more beautifully as they received their goody bags. The ecstasy on the faces of these children has continued to encourage us.”