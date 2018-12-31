Omu-Aran Monarch Task Stakeholders on Grassroots Sports

Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, has called for stakeholders’ collective responsibility in ensuring the desired sports development in the area.

Adeoti made the call during the 2nd edition of Omu-Aran Mini-Marathon in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the 10 km marathon race among secondary school students in the town was organised by Skylarks Club of Omu-Aran to boost youths’ participation in sporting activities in the area.

Abiodun Kehinde of Government Christian College, Omu-Aran; Afuye Blessing of Government Secondary School, Omu-Aran; and Bamidele Samson of Omu-Aran High School won the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively in the male category.

Salim Mistura, Yusuf Barakat and Funmilayo Abolarin, all of Omu-Aran High School won 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively in the female category.

NAN also reports that the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th placements attracted N50, 000, N20, 000, N15, 000 and N10, 000 prize monies respectively in form of scholarships.