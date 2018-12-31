Itel, Google Host Carnival

Itel Mobile has partnered Google to host Ikeja community and its shopper to a day of fun and throwback thrills in the 2018 edition of the annual computer village carnival.

The event provided an opportunity for Itel to give out massive discounts on all Itel smartphones, fantastic freebies, mega raffle draw and there was also live performance from Nigeria’s legendary musician, Danfo driver.

Speaking at the event, Itel Marketing Communications Manager, Oke Umurhohwo, noted that the carnival provided an opportunity to tell the Itel story, adding that they are not concerned about sales, but also they are extending love as they do business.

“For us, at Itel, it is not about sales at this point; rather it is about extending love as we come to do our businesses. We are here basically to engage with the community and have fun. We have packages such as buy one Itel phone and get a free Itel phone. We also have another promo of buy one Itel phone and you stand a chance of winning home appliances,” he noted.

He also noted that 2018 has been a tough year for them, but expressed confidence that with their business strategy, they have been able to navigate the difficult waters, “so far it has been quite good. In this year, we gained more market share, both in the future and android phones.”

Umurhohwo, further noted that in the future phone, they are number two in Nigeria with 13 percent market share and in the android phone; they are among the top five brands and yearly they have grown compared with other years.

The Itel Marketing Manager remarked that in 2019 they are hoping to build on what they have done in 2018.

He added that attaining number two positions in the future phone market, means a lot to them, stating that they have started off as a future brand and they cannot neglect where they started from.