A TIME FOR CHANGE

Monday letter2

“A delusion is something that people believe in despite a total lack of evidence.” Does this definition remind you of something? This definition is by all means an accurate description of President Muhammadu Buhari over the last few weeks. This has been exemplified most glaringly over the last few days.

To recapitulate: Boko Haram terrorists overrun the brave soldiers of the Nigerian army at Metele, killing over 100 soldiers. Officials complain that the organisation is exploiting the army’s weaknesses, which means that the terrorists have figured out exactly how to sow horror, without an adequate response by the armed forces.

Then, some weeks afterwards, Islamic State militants seized the town of Baga, capturing a base of the Navy. It is a disgraceful and embarrassing defeat to let these people gain territory like that on our soil.

Yet a day later, President Buhari claims – for the umpteenth time – at a campaign rally in Uyo that he has defeated Boko Haram, and that all the other campaign promises have been fulfilled too.

Is the President serious? How can he proclaim such an obvious delusion, without being called out on it immediately? It seems like he has lost complete touch with the crisis facing all of us Nigerians. He probably believes that every citizen enjoys 24-hour electricity and that the naira can be exchanged one-to-one for the US Dollar (both campaign promises!).

Apparently, the president’s health problems are more serious than previously reported. And this is no laughing matter – it is a question of life and death for our brethren in the North.

We can’t afford to be led by a president so delusional about the state of Nigeria. In such dire times of crisis, we need a different, clear-sighted leader, someone with a clear plan to make Nigeria safe and prosperous again. This is not the time for delusion. This is the time for change.