EdoJobs, Green Fusion Group train Edo youths on solar energy tech 

As part of initiatives to equip Edo youths to contribute to the state’s economy, EdoJobs has partnered with Green Fusion Group to train young persons in the state on solar power technology, including panel installation and servicing.

The initiative is part of a wide range of training programmes of EdoJobs, the state government’s skills development platform, charged with the task of creating at least 200,000 jobs in the state by 2020.

Senior Special Assistant to Edo State Governor on Skills Development and Jobs Creation, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, who disclosed this at the graduation ceremony of the trainees at the Edo Innovation Hub, in Benin City, said that the state government is committed to actualising its vision for job creation and skills development in the state.

Dignitaries at the graduation ceremony included representatives of the World Bank and other top functionaries of the state government.

According to Dare, “The training is aimed at equipping youths with the knowledge of solar panel installation to enable them become self-reliant.”

She encouraged youths in the state to take advantage of the various training programmes offered by EdoJobs, to acquire relevant skills highly sought after in the labour market.

Dare assured that the “The state government is committed to skills development programmes for youths who are eager to learn.”

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Investment, Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, urged the graduands to deploy their newly acquired skills into creating solutions to the problem of epileptic power supply in the state, noting that there was a big market for their products.

He added, “I am very confident that you are in the right training. With what you have learnt, you are well positioned to help solve the power problem in the state and country and stand to make a lot of money while doing that.”