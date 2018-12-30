Armed Robbers Attack Ekiti APC Assembly Candidate

Victor Ogunje in Ekiti

Suspected armed bandits on Friday attacked the home of an All Progressive Congress (APC), House of Assembly candidate for Ekiti West Senatorial District, described the way his life and that of his family were traumatised as unfortunate incident that would linger in his heart.

Recounting the incident saturday, Akingbolu revealed that the attack occurred around 8.30pm few minutes after he drove into his compound at Olorunda area of Adebayo quarters in the state capital.

He explained that he suspected that the gunmen “must have trailed him from town where he had gone to attend to some issues to his residence with the sinister intention to either rob or attack him.”

Akingbolu said immediately he drove into his house, two gun wielding men followed him and made it straight to the living room, where they met his wife, children and some family members.

He added that as they were rough handling his family members, one of the bandits was repeatedly asking after him, which according to him, suggested that they had a target.

He said, “I have just closed for the day. Immediately I entered, I went to the toilet. I had hardly settled on the closet when I started hearing unusual command in my sitting room. Of course, I did not need anybody to tell me what was happening.

“I decided to stay back in the toilet. But my elder brother, Muri Akingbolu, who was in the adjoining room with another elder brother who was sick, came out to find out what was happening.

“As narrated by my wife and cousins, one of the two armed men used mask. But the other did not use mask. One of them pointed gun at my brother. Before he could say anything, he was beaten blue and black while other members of the family were asked to lie down.

“In a jiffy, they collected all phones in the house, including the one I was charging. They collected N40, 000 from my brother. The money belonged to one of his customers. At this point, they pointed the gun at my wife and threatened to waste my children if she failed to cooperate.

“She led one of them to the room but they later asked my brother to follow her. They collected additional N47,000 and one jean trouser, which I have just bought. The tragic part of the story was the fact that my 8 –year old daughter was the first person they pointed gun.

“Up till now, the poor girl is still in shock. Two things shocked me about the unusual visitors. Though the unmasked man was said to have appeared unkind, they were compassionate enough to drop my sick brother’s phone. As if that was not enough, as they were about going out, they beckoned on my brother and handed over my wife’s phone,” he added.

While the incident had been reported at the police station at Okeila, which has jurisdiction over the area, the state has been a flashpoint of armed robbery and gun attacks in the recent time.

Akingbolu’s attack came just two months after a member of the Ekit State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Adedeji, was shot and killed by suspected robbers at the Onigaari, GRA, Ado Ekiti after returning to the state capital from Akure, Ondo State.

Adedeji, who represented Ekiti Southwest constituency II, was shot in the head on October 39, 2018 and died at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti on November 7.

Also in November, a member of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Adebayo Adeola was killed by suspected kidnapper after being abducted along Erio-Efon road. His decomposed body was found along the axis after ransom had been

collected by the evil doers.

Last Wednesday, a man identified to be operative of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), was killed by gunmen around 6.15 a.m in front of Tosin Aluko Motorpark, Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti.

Also, a boy identified as Timilehin Kehinde, an SS3 student of Ado Grammar School stabbed his colleague, Favour Mathew within the school campus after a disagreement between the duo.