Rolls-Royce Cullinan Named ‘Prestigious Luxury SUV of The Year’ at Arabwheels Awards Ceremony

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan was named ‘Prestigious Luxury SUV of the Year’ at the 2018 ArabWheels Awards ceremony.

The annual event celebrates the latest in automotive design, technology, performance, and luxury. Held at Dubai’s Meydan Hotel on 14th November 2018, the glamourous awards show featured vehicles by some of the most influential, historic and best-loved carmakers.

The world’s first super-luxury SUV and the pinnacle of Rolls-Royce’s ‘Effortless, Everywhere’ driving and lifestyle ethos, Cullinan is an uncompromised, thoroughly luxurious all-terrain vehicle that is completely unlike anything the world has ever seen.

Cullinan was the outright winner in its category, impressing the judges with its innovative technology, unparalleled luxury and incredible, industry-leading power and performance. Rami Joudi, Regional PR and Communications Manager at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East, Africa and India, said: “This is the first award for Rolls-Royce Cullinan and I believe there will be many more to come.

“I feel very privileged to receive the ‘Prestigious Luxury SUV of the Year’ award on behalf of all my colleagues at the Home of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Goodwood and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East and Africa regional office.

“This award goes to the 500 engineers and highly-skilled people who worked on Cullinan, the Rolls-Royce of SUVs.”

Issam Eid, Editor-in-Chief, ArabWheels magazine, said: “ArabWheels Awards is much more than just handing over a trophy at a glamourous event every November. It’s a long assignment that is intended to inform potential car buyers about the vehicles that should appear on their shortlists. Notably, it also gives consumers a 50 percent say in the results via our online voting process. Another 50 percent is for our judging panel whose jurors ensure the integrity and credibility of the awards but also serve as an important resource for the industry with a focus on excellence and innovation on a regional scale. The main goal was to achieve a balance between consumers and expert motoring journalists.

Cullinan represents a milestone in the development of the world’s most luxurious automotive marque and aligns Rolls-Royce with a new market of discerning automobile customers in the UAE and the region who demand refinement, superb comfort and off-road capability. Quintessentially Rolls-Royce, Cullinan’s ‘Architecture of Luxury’ is based around superlative engineering that creates an environment of immersive luxury with driver and passengers experiencing power and performance through a smooth and silent ride that can tackle any terrain.