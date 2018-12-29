More Winners Named in GLOIN60SECONDS

Globacom has named another seven winners in its ongoing online talent contest, called GLOIN60SECONDS. The winners emerged in the second stage of the competition.

They include Doyinsola Hazfeezah Salau (Skit/Comedy) from Ikeja, Lagos, Chinaza Ezeani (Skit/Comedy) from Enugu, Chinazom Ngini (Music) from Surulere, Lagos, and Onyekachi Madubuike (Skit/Comedy) from Abuja. Others are Echikodili Patience Okonkwo (Music/ Rap) from Enugu, Olaide Ayode Daniel (Skit) from Ibadan, Oyo State, and Gift Joseph (Skit/ Comedy) from Delta State. In total, 14 winners have emerged in the competition where a total of 56 winners are expected to emerge winners.

According to a press release from Globacom, earlier winners included Precious Nwakama (dance) and Ayo Oyindamola Daniel (dance), from Surulere, Lagos, Nina Joy David (music) from Port Harcourt and Odey Daniel (dance) from Calabar. Others are Damilola Joshua (rap music) from Ibadan, Tobenna Aniegboka (skit/magic) from Enugu and Amarachi Oguh (music) from Abuja. “The contestants stand to win N4.8 million in cash prizes in the challenge which runs via social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for eight week,” according to Globacom.

To take part in GLOIN60SECONDS, subscribers are required to upload a one-minute video of themselves showcasing their talents on their social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and hashtag it on #GLOIN60SECONDS. The video could either be music, dance, comedy, poetry or any other creative ability.