Lagos Urban Fashion Show 2018  Records Big Success 

The Lagos Urban Fashion Show 2018, which is Africa’s first streetwear show, took place recently at the Admiralty Conference Centre, Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos. The second edition of the show had 16 established and emerging streetwear designers showcase their collections to dignitaries, celebrities, fashion editors, fashion buyers, retailers, the media, fashion enthusiast, trendsetters and the consumers.

The LUFS 2018 commenced with an exhibition and the runway show followed with 16 designers showcasing their collections, and these are; Koko By Khloe, On Point Clothing, Twentieth September Wears By Ruggedman, Drik, Modfet, TM Wears, Wade, Mud House, Nk’od By Makadel, Bughe Urban, Sade, GMT Apparel, Poshie Do 2, Siil Clothings, Nine & Bandages Clothing.

The show also had runway showcase from sponsors, such as the Lush Hair Showcase (Styled by HighD Tosin), The Sweet Red Collection; Inspired By The Carlo Rossi Sweet Red Wine (Designed by Ell Fashion Empire) and the Vouchernet (MOBitooT) runway showcase. The major aim of the Lagos Urban Fashion Show is to promote street wear designers and culture and also to create an avenue for designers to commercialise their creativity.

The night of the show was for runway presentations, musical performance, creative networking, collaboration opportunities and setting of new fashion trends. In attendance were various celebrities such as Koko of the Big Brother Nigeria 2017 as she walked the Runway Showcase of Lush Hair Nigeria and Ehiz of MTV Base, as he walked the DRIK Runway Showcase.