Foundation Raises Stake in Education, Graduates 185 Teachers

No fewer than 185 teachers has been graduated by the Bunmi Adedayo Foundation (BAF), in its capacity building programme meant to improve the quality of education both in teaching and learning.

This, according to the organisation was in part fulfillment of its objectives to enhance quality education in public primary schools in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

BAF was established in in honour of the late Bunmi Adedayo, a former Executive Director at Tastee Fried Chicken, to sustain his legacy on building and improving children’s lives, hence , BAF concentration on primary school children.

Chairman, Board of Director of the Foundation, Mr. Babatunde Akinleye stated that the foundation was on a mission to reverse the negative ratings and poor conditions of primary education in the country. The World Bank in a recent report stated that 80 per cent of Nigerian Children could not read and write after primary school while over four per cent of teachers in the classroom were not qualified.

In saving this situation, Akinleye said: “We are determined to make our children have access to quality education, hence our intervention in areas of capacity building for teachers,infrastructural development and educational facilities and equipment, amongst others.

“Today we are graduating not less than 185 primary school teachers who have been through our rigorous training in the last one year, over 300 teachers participated in the training, but we have carefully selected 185 of them who met our graduation requirements.”

He noted that the foundation targets primary school education in order to strengthen children’s foundation, hence, its intervention in teachers who are entrusted with the care of the children.

Akinleye, also the Executive Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Oluremi Ganiyu Sopeyin, commended the Foundation for honouring the teachers in a colourful graduation ceremony, which he said would further motivate the teachers to deliver better. He noted that the Foundation was a worthy partner who had genuinely proven its commitment to support government in lifting the education sector.

He congratulated the graduating teachers and urged them to make good use of the opportunity by being exemplary in their pursuit.

Akinleye also added that BAF has so far adopted five schools since inception and its target was to support over 1,050 teachers in the next two years.

He called for support and partnership from individuals and corporate bodies to actualise programmes of the foundation.