Amosun and Ogun Central Election

Saturday letter2

For a senatorial campaign flag-off, it was by any standard a mammoth crowd. It would seem many party supporters from across the Ogun Central Senatorial District preferred to listen to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2019 elections, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, from the Panseke pedestrian bridge, which they had turned to a bivouac for the duration of the rally.

I spoke to some of the party men on the Panseke foot bridge, which overlooks the Ibara Bridge constructed by the Amosun administration, the first by any state government since the creation of Ogun State in 1976.

A good number of them had equally been attracted to attend the Amosun campaign rally with the prospects of first-hand experience on the pedestrian bridge, believed by many to be one of the longest in Africa.

Panseke in Abeokuta is a hub of business cum commercial activities. The once old and tiny road leading to the gates of top-notch banks in the state capital has now been modernised and expanded to meet the sights and sounds of a business district.

Several roads criss-cross Panseke and it’s like the gateway to Moshood Abiola University of Technology. The need for safety of lives informed the construction of the pedestrian bridge by the present government. Like the other projects by the Amosun government, it was built to taste and visitors to Panseke cannot but be pleasantly amazed by such a safety masterpiece.

The business-minded governor only acceded to the use of the grounds that once housed a post office after receiving assurances that the rally would not disrupt business activities. As it turned out, the Amosun Senatorial Campaign Flag-off was one of the most disciplined and best organised in the annals of the state.

What is left to be said by a governor whose sterling performance in office has already made a loud statement? Even the blind can see the landmark projects.

Amosun has never lost an election. He won the senatorial election in 2003. He is still believed to be the winner of the 2007 governorship poll in Ogun State – although he accepted the judicial verdict in good faith. He won the governorship race in 2011 and repeated the feat in 2015.

The people of Ogun Central Senatorial District have already made a choice. And that will be revealed come February, 2019. They will reward sterling achievements.

Opeyemi Soyombo, Abeokuta