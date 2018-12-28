Three Crowns Mom of the Year Winners Jet off to Dubai

Mary Nnah

The 2018 Three Crowns Mom of the Year winners recently departed Lagos for a four day all-expense paid trip to Dubai. The three winners are Mrs. Jennifer Menakaya Ikono, Mrs. Pauline Pambolo Daniel and Adaobi Okonkwo.

The trip to Dubai is the grand prize of the annual Three Crowns Mom of the Year campaign. And this year, three, instead of just one, grand prize winners emerged to commemorate Three Crowns 30th anniversary in Nigeria.

The lucky winners were joined on the Dubai trip by three members of their families, in line with the core idea of the campaign which is to provide opportunities for Nigeria mothers to enjoy a deserved get-away with their families.

Speaking about her expectations before departing for the trip, Ikono, a trader, said she was excited about the chance to experience new culture and make new friends.

She also thanked Three Crowns for offering her the rare chance to spend quality time with her family away from work.

She said: “I am a busy woman, so I cherish an opportunity like this because for once I will have the opportunity to get sounds rest as well as enjoy intimate moments with my family. It’s a privilege I will cherish for a long time and I appreciate Three Crowns for it.”

Mrs. Daniel said the Three Crowns Mom of The Year campaign changed people’s perception about her for good, adding that many of her colleagues have now come to appreciate Three Crowns milk as a heart-friendly dairy brand.

Mrs. Daniels who is a baker and a civil servant noted that the all-expense-paid trip to Dubai was a dream come true for her.

“I look forward to having great fun with my family members and also hope to get some well-deserved rest because I work round the clock just to make sure that everyone is fine. All I can say is a big thank you to Three Crowns for this opportunity.”

Okonkwo, who has her two daughters on her entourage, said the Three Crowns Mom of The Year contest made her feel loved beyond her expectations by her friends, colleagues and family members.

She said: “I know am going to relax away from work. Spend more time with my children and it’s going to be fun I know.”

Aside the all expense paid trip to Dubai, the three winners will also won a $1000 shopping voucher, as well as one year supply of Three Crowns Milk.

Speaking about the campaign, Senior Brand Manager of Three Crowns Milk, Omolara Banjoko, said the initiative was birthed from the insight that moms don’t take care of themselves.

She said: “We as a brand created a platform to reward moms, because they are important and need to be healthy and well taken care of.”

She added that a mother’s choice to eat right and keep fit is very important to keep healthy, which in turn reduces the risk of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), including cardiovascular diseases for the family and society.