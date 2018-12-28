SAHCO Celebrates Clients

The Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has been commended for its consistency in delivering quality services and ensuring professionalism in the discharge of its duties.

Speaking at the Clients’ Appreciation Dinner organised in Lagos, for its customers, various participants from airlines and cargo sub-sector, lauded the ground handling company for improving aviation ground handling business in Nigeria and assured the management of their utmost loyalty to the company.

The Vice President, Ground Operations, Arik Air, Mr. Murat Ozcan, in his feedback comment, said without SAHCO, the airline would have been in a bad state.

He explained that the relationship between the airline and the ground handling company was beyond business partnership, stressing that SAHCO stood firmly behind it during its challenging period.

He also lauded the management for taking the audacious step to be enlisted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), describing it as a milestone for the company.

He said: “We have been with SAHCO for five years and we have been everywhere in the country with the company. The dedication, passion and commitment to the job from bottom to the top in SAHCO is wonderful.

“I am proud to say Arik Air and SAHCO are no strangers to each other. I am happy SAHCO has taken Initial PUBLIC Offer (IPO), which is a good milestone for any company. I wish to buy some of its shares.”

Also commenting, the Country Cargo Manager, Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Getmet Hiwat, described the company as a wonderful company worthy of emulation.

Hiwat, explained that the ground handling company was the best in all the countries it operates into and urged it to continue in that tradition.

Besides, Airport Manager, Etihad Airways Mr. Percival Uwechie, stressed that the airline had been with SAHCO since operating into Nigeria.

He said since the company started handling its services in the country, Etihad has not had any challenges with the company and charged the management to continue in that stead.

“I want to congratulate the management for continually discharging quality services to its clients. It has been a honour working with SAHCO and even if we had any other choice, we won’t do it differently.

“The company is distinct from the others in the industry. SAHCO has set a very high bar for itself, which would be difficult to meet by any competitor and I can tell you, they can’t afford to go below the current standard.”

Mr. Chris Paul of Ajulo Cargo said with the distinction created for itself by the company, SAHCO’s shares would be a sold out.

He assured that his company would buy some shares of SAHCO currently in circulation.

Besides, the Managing Director of Cargolux, Mr. Kingsly Nwokoma, lauded the company for its futuristic approach by expanding its warehouses even when there was no need for that.

He also observed that SAHCO had an excellent team, which had been working harmoniously with the clients over the years and urged the management to sustain the current approach.

Earlier, the Managing Director/CEO, SAHCO,Mr. Basil Agboarumi, in his welcome address said the company was determined to deliver world class services to its clients.

He said its forward-looking attitude had made the company to evolve from the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL) to a Public Liability Company (SAHCO).

He commended former Managing Directors such as Dr. Oluropo Owolabi and Chike Ogeah, for piloting the affairs of SAHCO at various times and ensuring steadfastness in the company.